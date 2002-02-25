DTV delays arrive at FCC
At press time, the Federal Communications Commission had received 41 requests
for six-month extensions of digital-TV-construction deadlines from broadcasters
using a new streamlined form that went into effect Feb. 17 (March 4 is the
deadline for filing).
Unless an extension is approved, every TV station must have built digital-TV
facilities by May 1.
