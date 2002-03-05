DTV-delay requests pour in on deadline

By the close of an application window Monday, 562 commercial TV stations

requested Federal Communications Commission extensions to the May 1 deadline for

constructing digital-transmission facilities.

Just over 40

percent of the industry is seeking an extra six months to

build facilities.

That number may change somewhat as the FCC finishes processing last-minute

arrivals.

Although the number of stations asking for more time is larger than the

one-third predicted by the FCC this summer, industry officials said most need

only a few extra months because of zoning snags, equipment delays and a shortage

of construction crews.

Among the major groups seeking delays:

' Tribune Broadcasting seeks extensions for eight of its 23 stations



' The

Gannett Co. for eight of its 22 stations



' Fox Broadcasting Co. for two of its 42.

Paxson Communications Corp. -- unique among broadcasters becaue it already

has the right to delay digital TV for 19 stations on channels 52 through 69 --

nevertheless needs permission to delay buildouts at 10 stations. Paxson also has

nine other stations not yet with digital assignments.