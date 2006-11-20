DTV Deadlines Approaching

The attorneys at Washington communications company Garvey Schubert Barer remind us that a couple of DTV deadlines are coming due for TV stations next month.

On Dec. 1, stations have to report to the FCC on whether or not they made any extra money with their DTC allotment in the 12 months preceding Sept. 30. That's because if they did, the FCC gets 5% of it as a fee for the privilege.

According to the commission, the report must contain: "(A) a brief description of the services provided; (B) which services were feeable ancillary or supplementary services; (C) whether any ancillary or supplementary services provided were not subject to a fee; (D) gross revenues received from all feeable ancillary and supplementary services provided during the applicable period; and (E) the amount of bitstream used to provide ancillary or supplementary services during the applicable period."

For the first time this year, the Annual DTV Ancillary/Supplementary Services Report for Digital Television Stations (form 317 for short) has to be filed via the FCC's electronic filing system.

Also, by Dec. 31, digital stations must be ready to transmit all national emergency alert system (EAS) alerts, and if they elect to also participage in state and local EAS, they must do on all program streams.

