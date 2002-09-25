DTV in D.C.
Mayor Anthony Williams issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring Washington, D.C., a digital-TV zone.
The mayor had planned to make the announcement in person as part of his
regular press briefing, but he had to cancel due to an emergency budget meeting
with the City Council.
The proclamation came on the same day that the House Energy and Commerce
Committee's subcommittee on telecommunications is holding hearings on ways to
speed up the transition to digital TV.
The "DTV Zone" designation -- making Washington the fourth city to participate -- marks the official
kickoff of a digital-TV-education campaign by the National Association of Broadcasters and local
broadcasters.
