DTV in D.C.

Mayor Anthony Williams issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring Washington, D.C., a digital-TV zone.

The mayor had planned to make the announcement in person as part of his

regular press briefing, but he had to cancel due to an emergency budget meeting

with the City Council.

The proclamation came on the same day that the House Energy and Commerce

Committee's subcommittee on telecommunications is holding hearings on ways to

speed up the transition to digital TV.

The "DTV Zone" designation -- making Washington the fourth city to participate -- marks the official

kickoff of a digital-TV-education campaign by the National Association of Broadcasters and local

broadcasters.