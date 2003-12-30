DTV for China

Last Friday, Japan’s Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., parent company of Panasonic and JVC, said it is developing a digital broadcasting system for Chinese TV networks. China Central Television, Dayang Technology Development and Matsushita are collaborating on the system.

The goal is to have the system, which will use Panasonic’s P2 flash memory cards as a recording medium, in place by the 2008 Olympic games.

According to the Associated Press, the pact is nonexclusive and Matsushita has approached other TV networks to sign similar deals.