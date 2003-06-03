DTV bill likely around August break
Expect a digital-television bill from the House Energy and Commerce Committee
shortly before Congress breaks for the month of August or soon after it
returns in early September, panel chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) said Tuesday.
With committee ranking Democrat John Dingell of Michigan, Tauzin is working on
legislation aimed at moving the digital-TV transition along.
The bill will deal with digital-TV-copying protections, broadcasters' cable-carriage
rights, cable set-top-box requirements, TV stations' obligation to protect
network picture quality and other issues.
