DTV bill likely around August break

Expect a digital-television bill from the House Energy and Commerce Committee

shortly before Congress breaks for the month of August or soon after it

returns in early September, panel chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) said Tuesday.

With committee ranking Democrat John Dingell of Michigan, Tauzin is working on

legislation aimed at moving the digital-TV transition along.

The bill will deal with digital-TV-copying protections, broadcasters' cable-carriage

rights, cable set-top-box requirements, TV stations' obligation to protect

network picture quality and other issues.