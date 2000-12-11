DTV Benchmark

To demonstrate the ineffectiveness of the current digital television standard, Sinclair Broadcast Group will conduct reception measurements of analog broadcast television to document "benchmark service" for television portability: that is, the ability of a television with a small indoor antenna to move from place to place and receive signals, while stationary, without requiring connection to a large outdoor antenna. "The public expects" DTV portability, says Sinclair Vice President Nat Ostroff. "In volume sales, the most popular analog TV is the 19-inch set, which consumers can easily move from place-to-place."