Trending

DTV Benchmark

By

To demonstrate the ineffectiveness of the current digital television standard, Sinclair Broadcast Group will conduct reception measurements of analog broadcast television to document "benchmark service" for television portability: that is, the ability of a television with a small indoor antenna to move from place to place and receive signals, while stationary, without requiring connection to a large outdoor antenna. "The public expects" DTV portability, says Sinclair Vice President Nat Ostroff. "In volume sales, the most popular analog TV is the 19-inch set, which consumers can easily move from place-to-place."