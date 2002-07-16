DTC ads targeted in House
Direct-to-consumer advertising, already targeted in the Senate, is under fire
in the House as well.
New York Democratic House members Jerrold Nadler and Joseph Crowley have
introduced the "Say No to Drug Ads Act."
The bill, which has been referred to Ways & Means, would disallow
deductions for prescription drug ads.
"By artificially increasing the demand for their drugs [through advertising],
the pharmaceutical companies are able to keep prices high, gouging our
constituents," charges Nadler.
The American Advertising Federation counters that this bill "threatens the
First Amendment rights of advertisers to fairly promote a legal
product."
