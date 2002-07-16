DTC ads targeted in House

Direct-to-consumer advertising, already targeted in the Senate, is under fire

in the House as well.

New York Democratic House members Jerrold Nadler and Joseph Crowley have

introduced the "Say No to Drug Ads Act."

The bill, which has been referred to Ways & Means, would disallow

deductions for prescription drug ads.

"By artificially increasing the demand for their drugs [through advertising],

the pharmaceutical companies are able to keep prices high, gouging our

constituents," charges Nadler.

The American Advertising Federation counters that this bill "threatens the

First Amendment rights of advertisers to fairly promote a legal

product."