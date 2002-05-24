DSL access cast in limbo

Government rules forcing telephone companies to lease high-speed

Internet digital subscriber lines may be in jeopardy following a court decision

Friday vacating Federal Communications Commission line-sharing rules for Bell

telephone monopolies.

Federal appeals judges in Washington, D.C., found that the FCC failed to consider

geographic and customer-market differences in establishing telephone-unbundling

rules.

The rules were remanded to the FCC, which has been reviewing them

anyway.

"The decision certainly improves odds that line sharing will be cut back in

some manner," Legg Mason analysts declared after the ruling.