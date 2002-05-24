DSL access cast in limbo
Government rules forcing telephone companies to lease high-speed
Internet-digital subscriber lines may be in jeopardy following a court decision
Friday vacating Federal Communications Commission line-sharing rules for Bell
telephone monopolies.
Federal appeals judges in Washington found the FCC failed to consider
geographic and customer-market differences in establishing telephone-unbundling
rules.
The rules were remanded to the FCC, which has been reviewing the rules
anyway.
"The decision certainly improves odds that line sharing will be cut back in
some manner," Legg Mason analysts declared after the ruling.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.