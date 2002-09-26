Driver wheels deal with NBC

Film star Minnie Driver has signed an exclusive development deal with NBC

for either a comedy or drama series to launch in the 2003-04 season, NBC

Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said Thursday. "NBC is excited to be in

business with Minnie Driver, whose star qualities translate in any

medium," he said.

Driver has starred in several feature films, including Circle of

Friends, Grosse Pointe Blank and Good Will Hunting. She was nominated for an Academy Award as best supporting actress for the latter. Her new movie

is Hope Springs, with Colin Firth, Mary Steenburgen and Heather Graham,

due to be released in November by Buena Vista Pictures.