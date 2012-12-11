Driscoll Named WTXF Philly News Director

Jim Driscoll, news director at WWOR New York, has been named

vice president and news director at WTXF Philadelphia. Both are Fox-owned.





He starts Jan. 2 and reports to Dennis Bianchi, vice

president and general manager.





"Jim's impressive track record of success at WWOR and

WNYW speaks for itself," said Bianchi. "I'm confident that his

leadership, solid local news instincts and inventive style will continue Fox

29's growth and expand the station's presence in the market."





Driscoll succeeds Steve Schwaid, who departed in July to be

vice president of digital strategy at the consulting firm CJ&N.





Earlier in his career, Driscoll was assistant news director

at Fox's WNYW New York.





"This is an incredible opportunity for me to join a

powerhouse like Fox 29, with such a loyal viewer following," said

Driscoll. "I'm looking forward to helping build upon their success. It was

an honor to lead the WWOR news team for so many years. I leave behind a great

group of people at My 9, who have made me proud, as together we served the

viewers of New Jersey."