Driscoll Named WTXF Philly News Director
Jim Driscoll, news director at WWOR New York, has been named
vice president and news director at WTXF Philadelphia. Both are Fox-owned.
He starts Jan. 2 and reports to Dennis Bianchi, vice
president and general manager.
"Jim's impressive track record of success at WWOR and
WNYW speaks for itself," said Bianchi. "I'm confident that his
leadership, solid local news instincts and inventive style will continue Fox
29's growth and expand the station's presence in the market."
Driscoll succeeds Steve Schwaid, who departed in July to be
vice president of digital strategy at the consulting firm CJ&N.
Earlier in his career, Driscoll was assistant news director
at Fox's WNYW New York.
"This is an incredible opportunity for me to join a
powerhouse like Fox 29, with such a loyal viewer following," said
Driscoll. "I'm looking forward to helping build upon their success. It was
an honor to lead the WWOR news team for so many years. I leave behind a great
group of people at My 9, who have made me proud, as together we served the
viewers of New Jersey."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.