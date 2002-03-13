Drexler to take Optimedia helm
Forty-year ad-agency veteran Mike Drexler will replace Gene DeWitt as
president and CEO of Optimedia.
The announcement was made by Zenith Optimedia Group CEO Rich Hamilton, to
whom Drexler will report.
DeWitt is leaving the Optimedia post at the end of March to run the
Syndicated Network Television Association.
Drexler is currently executive vice president at
Mediasmith New York and, before that, he was executive VP and media director of
FCB Worldwide.
