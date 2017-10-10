DreamWorksTV Bringing ‘Life Hacks for Kids’ to Linear

DreamWorksTV said it is bringing its big YouTube show Life Hacks for Kids to linear TV.



The new show, Life Hacks for Kids: On the Road, will air 10 half-hour episodes beginning next year on Comcast’s Universal Kids Network.



Life Hacks for Kids was created by Gary Anthony Williams and Jeannie Roshar. It averages more than 1 million views per week on YouTube and has 3.3 million subscribers.



“At DreamWorksTV we’re consistently looking to create programs and franchises that can inform and entertain a generation of children who are incredibly curious about the world around them,” said Birk Rawlings, head of DreamWorksTV. We’re incredibly excited to be teaming up with Universal Kids to expand the reach of the Life Hacks for Kids brand and continue to bring families quality children’s entertainment that they can trust.”



In Life Hacks for Kids: On the Road, host Gillian Espina will travel to cool locations looking for “hackspiration” that she brings back home and uses to teach kids how to create amazing DIY projects for themselves, according to DreamWorksTV.