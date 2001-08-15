DreamWorks shot Couric lure

Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg tried to draw NBC's Katie Couric to DreamWorks with a video featuring actors holding ``We Love You, Katie'' signs, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The video reportedly cost more than $100,000 to make, the newspaper said. DreamWorks has a TV production unit makes ``Spin City,'' among other shows.

Couric, co-host of NBC's ``Today'' show, is said to be considering her career options with her contract due to expire next year.