Dreams get encore
NBC will air an encore presentation of the series premiere of new drama
American Dreams this Sunday at 7 p.m. EST. A new episode will then
air in the series' regular time period at 8 p.m.
In its Sept. 29 premiere, American Dreams won its hour with a 9.2
rating/15 share, according to Nielsen Media Research's national ratings. The
show was also victorious in adults 18 through 49, scoring a 4.7/12, with a total
of 13.9 million viewers tuning in.
