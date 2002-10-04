Dreams get encore

NBC will air an encore presentation of the series premiere of new drama

American Dreams this Sunday at 7 p.m. EST. A new episode will then

air in the series' regular time period at 8 p.m.

In its Sept. 29 premiere, American Dreams won its hour with a 9.2

rating/15 share, according to Nielsen Media Research's national ratings. The

show was also victorious in adults 18 through 49, scoring a 4.7/12, with a total

of 13.9 million viewers tuning in.