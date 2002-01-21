Dreams become reality on Wisdom
Wisdom Television, the 24-hour lifestyles network, debuted its new series,
Wisdom of Dreams, Jan. 21.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day timing was appropriate: The series of 12 programs profiling people who have overcome challenges is hosted and co-produced by Martin Luther King III, eldest son of Martin Luther King
Jr.
