Drawn Together Gets Second Season

Comedy Central has already picked up a second season of animated "reality" series Drawn Together after only three episodes.

The 15 new installments will debut in fourth-quarter 2005.

The show has been airing Wednesday nights at 10:30 (following powerhouse South Park), and over the first two airings was the most-watched cable show in the time period in the 18-49 demo with an average 1.4 rating and 2.3 million total viewers.

Drawn Together, the creation of Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser, throws a menagerie of stock characters and personalities together and follows the animated interaction.

For those unfamiliar with the characters, here's a run-down:

"Captain Hero” (Jess Harnell), a Saturday morning TV super hero in the 1970's mode; "Clara” (Tara Stong), a naive fairy-tale princess; "Toot Braunstein” (Tara Stong), a Betty Boop-ish black-and-white silent screen siren; "Foxxy Love” (Cree Summer), a a detective with a downbeat; "Spanky Ham” (Adam Carolla), a literal internet pig; "Ling-Ling” (Abbey McBride), a Pokemon monster send-up; "Wooldoor-Sockbat” (James Arnold Taylor), a Saturday morning "whatchamacallit" in the SpongeBob mode; and "Xandir” (Jack Plotnick), a video game warrior.

