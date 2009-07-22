‘Drawn Together' Feature Bound

Comedy Central is moving forward with a full length animated film based on its series Drawn Together.

The movie will be released by Comedy Central Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment in March 2010.

Drawn Together ran for three seasons totaling 36 episodes from 2004 through 2007.

"[Creators] Matt [Silverstein] and Dave [Jeser] are a creatively talented duo with a twisted sensibility that is completely uninhibited and admirable," said Lauren Corrao, president of original programming and development for Comedy Central. "Without the constraints of producing for basic cable, this movie will showcase their chops the way fans of the show have been waiting for."