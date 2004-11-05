Drawn Together Draws Crowd

Viewers are tuning in to the quirkiness of Drawn Together, Comedy Central’s stab at mixing reality and animation. An impressive 2.4 million viewers tuned in for the show’s second episode at 10:30 p.m. Wed., up 7% from its premiere last week.

Stellar ratings for both shows made Comedy Central the most-watched cable network in total viewers, the key 18-49 demo and all the major male demos (18-24, 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54) for the 10-11 p.m. hour Wednesday.

South Park

has been a perennial big hitter for the network since its debut in Aug. 1997 and the network has traditionally used the slot after it to breed other big hits. Chapelle's Show, for example, averaged 2.54 million viewers, the network’s best premiere ever with adults 18-49, and went on to be a big ratings hit and a boost to the Vicaom bottom line.

But not every show can capitalize on the South Park lead-in. The network cancelled That’s My Bush in Aug. 2001 after just eight half-hour episodes when its so-so ratings in the timeslot, despite wild plotlines like a naked First Lady and a talking aborted fetus, couldn’t justify its $1 million-an-episode price tag.