Drawn Together Draws a Crowd

The boys from South Park have a popular new sidekick on Comedy Central.

The network debuted its new animated "reality" show, Drawn Together, Wednesday night as a lead-out for new episodes of South Park.

Drawn Together, about a motley collection of animated characters--super heroes, cuddly animals--thrown together a la Big Brother, grabbed 2.2 million viewers and scored a strong 1.3 rating in 18-49s.

South Park built to 2.9 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in 18-49s. For the hour, Comedy Central says it was the most-watched cable network among adults 18-49 and in the key male demo.

