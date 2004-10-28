Drawn Together Draws a Crowd
The boys from South Park have a popular new sidekick on Comedy Central.
The network debuted its new animated "reality" show, Drawn Together, Wednesday night as a lead-out for new episodes of South Park.
Drawn Together, about a motley collection of animated characters--super heroes, cuddly animals--thrown together a la Big Brother, grabbed 2.2 million viewers and scored a strong 1.3 rating in 18-49s.
South Park built to 2.9 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in 18-49s. For the hour, Comedy Central says it was the most-watched cable network among adults 18-49 and in the key male demo.
