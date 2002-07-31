Dramas bitten by Tiger

Only six weekly hours managed a 2.0 Nielsen Media Research rating or better

for the week ending July 21.

One big problem was competing with Tiger Woods' attempt (foiled by poor play

and worse weather) to claim the third leg of the grand slam by winning the

British Open golf tournament.

The big winner among weekly hours was the No. 1 weekly hour, ET

Weekend, up 27 percent from the week before to a 3.8, its highest rating in

nine weeks, and up 12 percent from the comparable week last year.

Coming in a distant second was Stargate SG-1, up 11 percent from the

prior week to a 2.1, but down 22 percent year-to-year.

Tied with Stargate was The X-Files, down 9 percent from the prior

week and down 34 percent from last year.

Three shows were tied at a 2.0 -- rookies Buffy the Vampire Slayer, unchanged from the

previous week; The Practice, down 17 percent for the week to a new

season low; and veteran ER, down 5 percent for the week and 33 percent

year-to-year.

On the up side, the strongest genre was off-net sitcoms, with eight of the

top nine up from the previous week.

Genre-leading Friends was the only one not on the rise, but still

comfortably ahead at at 6.1, down 3 percent for the week.

In second was Seinfeld, up 10 percent to a 5.7.

In third was Everybody Loves Raymond, up 4 percent to a 5.3.

King of the Hill was up 6 percent to a 3.4, its highest rating in 15

weeks, and Home Improvement improved 3 percent to a 3.4, its best showing

of the season.

Fraiser was up 7 percent to a 3.0; Just Shoot Me was up 5 percent

to 2.3; And Third Rock from the Sun and The Drew Carey Show were each up 11

percent to a 2.0.

The race among rookie first-run strips remained tight.

Texas Justice continued to lead, up 5 percent to a 2.0, with three shows

tied for second at a 1.8: Elimidate, unchanged from the previous week at

its season high; Crossing Over with John Edward, also unchanged for the

week; and The Weakest Link, up 6 percent.