Dramas bitten by Tiger
Only six weekly hours managed a 2.0 Nielsen Media Research rating or better
for the week ending July 21.
One big problem was competing with Tiger Woods' attempt (foiled by poor play
and worse weather) to claim the third leg of the grand slam by winning the
British Open golf tournament.
The big winner among weekly hours was the No. 1 weekly hour, ET
Weekend, up 27 percent from the week before to a 3.8, its highest rating in
nine weeks, and up 12 percent from the comparable week last year.
Coming in a distant second was Stargate SG-1, up 11 percent from the
prior week to a 2.1, but down 22 percent year-to-year.
Tied with Stargate was The X-Files, down 9 percent from the prior
week and down 34 percent from last year.
Three shows were tied at a 2.0 -- rookies Buffy the Vampire Slayer, unchanged from the
previous week; The Practice, down 17 percent for the week to a new
season low; and veteran ER, down 5 percent for the week and 33 percent
year-to-year.
On the up side, the strongest genre was off-net sitcoms, with eight of the
top nine up from the previous week.
Genre-leading Friends was the only one not on the rise, but still
comfortably ahead at at 6.1, down 3 percent for the week.
In second was Seinfeld, up 10 percent to a 5.7.
In third was Everybody Loves Raymond, up 4 percent to a 5.3.
King of the Hill was up 6 percent to a 3.4, its highest rating in 15
weeks, and Home Improvement improved 3 percent to a 3.4, its best showing
of the season.
Fraiser was up 7 percent to a 3.0; Just Shoot Me was up 5 percent
to 2.3; And Third Rock from the Sun and The Drew Carey Show were each up 11
percent to a 2.0.
The race among rookie first-run strips remained tight.
Texas Justice continued to lead, up 5 percent to a 2.0, with three shows
tied for second at a 1.8: Elimidate, unchanged from the previous week at
its season high; Crossing Over with John Edward, also unchanged for the
week; and The Weakest Link, up 6 percent.
