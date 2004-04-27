Drama Diva Gets Stripe

Laverne McKinnon has been named senior vice president of drama development at CBS, reporting to Nina Tassler, the network's executive VP of drama series.

McKinnon has been VP of drama development since May 2001 and has been involved in developing such dramas for CBS as Cold Case, Joan of Arcadia, CSI: Miami and Without a Trace. She is working on third CSI spin-off, CSI: NY. McKinnon joined CBS in 1996 as director of children's programs.

