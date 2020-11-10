Drama ‘A Teacher’ on FX on Hulu Nov. 10

Drama A Teacher, about a young high school teacher in Texas who engages in what FX calls a “predatory” relationship with her student, premieres Nov. 10 on FX on Hulu. Kate Mara plays the teacher and Nick Robinson portrays the student.

There are 10 episodes.

Hannah Fidell created the show. She’s a writer, director and executive producer on A Teacher. Mara, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman of Aggregate Films, Louise Shore and Danny Brocklehurst exec produce as well.

FX Productions produces the series.

FX on Hulu launched in March.