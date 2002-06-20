Drake named student of the year
Niena Drake, a 2002 graduate of Columbia College of Chicago and now a weekend
field producer at WFLD-TV Chicago, was named the Emma L. Bowen Foundation
Student of the Year at a lunch on Capitol Hill yesterday.
The foundation, funded by communications companies, partners minority
students with media outlets in a five-year internship program (last year of high
school through college) that prepares the students for careers in the media.
Those interns were gathered in Washington this week for an annual student
conference.
Of the six nominees for Student of the Year, all graduating seniors, four
couldn't make the ceremony. That turned out to be a testimonial to the program's
success, however, since their absence was due, for the most part, to their
presence in newly gotten industry jobs elsewhere.
Drake was there to receive her award, however, giving the credit to her faith
and family and graciously praising other students.
