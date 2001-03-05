Drake to Depart from Sinclair

Barry Drake, head of Sinclair's television division since 1999 and former head of its radio division, said last week he is leaving the company, effective May 31. Drake said he intends to keep working, "maybe in radio, maybe in television, maybe anything," but has nothing specific in mind. Both Drake and Sinclair said that the decision to leave was Drake's and the company will immediately launch a search for his replacement.

Prior to heading the TV division, Drake headed Sinclair's radio division. Sinclair CEO David Smith called Drake "a major part of the value we realized last year, when Sinclair sold its radio division for $1.045 billion." Smith also credited Drake with leading the station group toward "a renewed focus on local advertising markets, improved programming and promotion, and better operating systems."