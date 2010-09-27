Drain Joins Hearst TV Finance Dept.

John Drain joins Hearst TV as senior vice president of finance Oct. 4, while Hearst TV Director of Financial Planning Jeana Stanley has been promoted to v.p. She and Vice President of Administration & IT Al Lustgarten will report to Drain.

"John's extensive television financial management experience will have valuable application to the financial leadership role he'll have with us," said Hearst TV President/CEO David J. Barrett. "Jeana's new position recognizes her valuable contributions, hard work, and leadership of our financial planning initiatives. The combination of John, Jeana and Al gives us an outstanding senior-level financial management team."

Drain was the divisional CFO of Comcast Spotlight and held earlier finance and CFO roles with Hughes Broadcasting Partners, New World Television and Sporting News Radio Network,.