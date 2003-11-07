Dragnet Turns In Its Badge

ABC has halted production on Dick Wolf's L.A. Dragnet, with 10 episodes completed.

The show is being replaced this Saturday at 10 p.m. by a repeat of the one-hour episode of 8 Simple Rules, in which the Hennessy family mourns the loss of the late John Ritter’s character, Paul. After that, ABC will air America's Funniest Home Videos in its place.

L.A.Dragnet was a production of Wolf Films in association with Universal Network Television, with Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski and Walon Green executive producing.