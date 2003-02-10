Dragnet , Kingpin battle to stalemate

Fox edged NBC by one-tenth of a rating point to win the battle for adults 18

through 49 Sunday night.

Fox -- with two episodes each of King of the Hill, The Simpsons and

Malcolm in the Middle -- also won adults 18 through 34.

NBC won adults 25 through 54 with Dateline, American Dreams, Law

& Order: Criminal Intent and Kingpin.

CBS won households and total viewers with its lineup of 60 Minutes,

Becker, an Everybody Loves Raymond repeatand movie Profoundly

Normal.

At 10 p.m., midseason shows Dragnet and Kingpin battled to a

split decision for the second week in a row.

The two shows tied among adults 25 through 54, while Kingpin had a one-share-point advantage among adults 18 through 49.

Dragnet had the edge in households and total viewers.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households:

CBS 9.0 rating/14 share, NBC 7.1/11, Fox 5.7/9 and ABC 5.6/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4.6/11, NBC 4.5/11, CBS 3.4/8 and ABC 3.2/8.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.3/5 from 7 p.m. to 10

p.m., peaking from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. when the second half of Charmed

averaged a 4.3/6.

On Saturday, Fox won the key adult demos with Cops and America's

Most Wanted and tied CBS in total viewers.

CBS won the household race with its regular

Touched by an Angel/The District/The Agency lineup.

ABC aired the movie The Shawshank Redemption and placed fourth in

households and third in the key adult demos.

NBC aired Law & Order repeats from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and finished

second in the time period in the key demos.

Meet the Folks (on NBC at 10 p.m.) tied ABC for first among adults 18

through 49, while The Agency won adults 25 through 54 in the time period.

For the night the fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 6.3 rating/11

share, Fox 5.4/9, NBC 4.8/8 and ABC 3.3/7.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 3.7/11, NBC 2.4/7, ABC 2.2/7 and CBS 2.0/6.

On Friday, NBC won across the key categories with Mr. Sterling, Dateline

and Law && Order: Special Victims Unit.

At 8 p.m., Sterling was first among adults 25 through 54. The drama

was second in households (behind The Price Is Right on CBS) and second

among adults 18 through 49 (behind America's Funniest Videos on ABC).

Fox aired two episodes of Fastlane (one a repeat) and finished second

among adults 18 through 34, its core target.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 8.5

rating/15 share, ABC 6.9/12, CBS 6.8/12 and Fox 3.3/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.7/11, ABC 3.6/11, CBS 2.8/8 and Fox 2.4/7.