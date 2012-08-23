Drafs to Succeed Clayton as KOMO GM
Jim Clayton will retire as senior VP and general manager of
Fisher's Seattle-based television and radio stations, including KOMO, at the
end of August. Janene Drafs, vice president and station manager of KOMO, will
be promoted to vice president and general manager of the Seattle broadcast
properties as of Sept. 1.
A 25-year employee of Fisher Communications, Drafs started
with KOMO as a sales assistant.
"Janene is an accomplished leader who brings the full
range of newsroom and sales experience, along with deep community knowledge, to
this position," said Colleen Brown, president and CEO of Fisher
Communications. "She has been instrumental to our success in the Seattle
market, and we look forward to her continued contributions in this new
role."
Clayton joined Fisher in 2006, and wraps up more than 40
years in broadcasting.
"We are grateful for the many contributions that Jim has
made to KOMO, KUNS and Fisher Radio," said Brown. "He is highly
respected and admired throughout the company -- and across the industry -- for
the terrific job he has done leading our Seattle team and mentoring the next
generation of media executives."
