Drafs to Succeed Clayton as KOMO GM

Jim Clayton will retire as senior VP and general manager of

Fisher's Seattle-based television and radio stations, including KOMO, at the

end of August. Janene Drafs, vice president and station manager of KOMO, will

be promoted to vice president and general manager of the Seattle broadcast

properties as of Sept. 1.

A 25-year employee of Fisher Communications, Drafs started

with KOMO as a sales assistant.

"Janene is an accomplished leader who brings the full

range of newsroom and sales experience, along with deep community knowledge, to

this position," said Colleen Brown, president and CEO of Fisher

Communications. "She has been instrumental to our success in the Seattle

market, and we look forward to her continued contributions in this new

role."

Clayton joined Fisher in 2006, and wraps up more than 40

years in broadcasting.

"We are grateful for the many contributions that Jim has

made to KOMO, KUNS and Fisher Radio," said Brown. "He is highly

respected and admired throughout the company -- and across the industry -- for

the terrific job he has done leading our Seattle team and mentoring the next

generation of media executives."