The Dr. will be in through 2006
Dr. Phillip McGraw, known to viewers as daytime television's popular Dr.
Phil, has extended his contract through 2005-06, Dr. Phil creators
Oprah Winfrey and Harpo Productions, producer Paramount Television and
distributor King World Productions saidThursday.
Dr. Phil, which is seen on 185 stations representing 97 percent of the
country, is the biggest syndicated hit since Oprah launched in 1986.
"Dr. Phil is an incredible talent who has made a huge impact on the
syndication business," said Roger King, CEO of CBS Enterprises and King World.
"This extension is great news for us and the show's affiliates, and we are
thrilled to be working with Dr. Phil for many years to come."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.