The Dr. will be in through 2006

Dr. Phillip McGraw, known to viewers as daytime television's popular Dr.

Phil, has extended his contract through 2005-06, Dr. Phil creators

Oprah Winfrey and Harpo Productions, producer Paramount Television and

distributor King World Productions saidThursday.

Dr. Phil, which is seen on 185 stations representing 97 percent of the

country, is the biggest syndicated hit since Oprah launched in 1986.

"Dr. Phil is an incredible talent who has made a huge impact on the

syndication business," said Roger King, CEO of CBS Enterprises and King World.

"This extension is great news for us and the show's affiliates, and we are

thrilled to be working with Dr. Phil for many years to come."