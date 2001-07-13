Dr. Who reappears on the Web

Cult sci-fi TV hero Doctor Who is back - briefly - on the Internet for a single-episode cameo appearance, Reuters reports.

The BBC online will transmit a one-off Web drama, Death Comes to Time as a downloadable audio file with Sylvester McCoy reprising his role as the seventh Doctor. The 30-minute drama of one of the world's most enduring science-fiction heroes can be heard at the BBC's official Doctor Who Web site,

bbc.co.uk.

It is the first new Doctor Who broadcast since a 1996 television movie. "I think the fans will be delighted with this project but they will never be fully satisfied until the Doctor is back on television," McCoy, who last played the Doctor in 1989, told the BBC.

Doctor Who, the world's longest-running science-fiction television program, aired on the BBC from 1963 to 1989. The show also developed a cult following in the U.S. when the series appeared on PBS stations.

The program chronicled the adventures of eight Doctors and his many companions who battled countless foes - human, alien and the "Daleks" - as they traveled through time and space.