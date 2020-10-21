‘Dr. Pimple Popper: Season’s Squeezings’ on TLC Dec. 21

New episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper turn up on TLC Dec. 21, starting with holiday-themed special Dr. Pimple Popper: Season’s Squeezings. Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee stars in the unscripted show that sees her treat patients with unusual skin issues.

The new season “will take viewers through the powerful and emotional journeys of each patient with skin conditions that are preventing them from feeling their best,” said TLC. In extreme cases, Dr. Lee teams up with specialists, including one involving an eight-year-old girl with psoriasis and a man with keloids on the back of his head.

Ping Pong Productions produces the series.