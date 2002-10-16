Dr. Phil still tops as ratings settle

Dr. Phil is still showing strong numbers, and it remains the No. 2

syndicated talker behind Oprah, but the show is seeing slight ratings

slippage since its strong debut, according to national Nielsen Media Research

numbers for the week ending Oct. 6.

In its third week, Dr. Phil posted a 4.1 rating, down 2 percent from

its second week, in which Dr. Phil scored a 4.2. The show, which is

distributed by King World Productions and produced by Paramount Television, debuted with a 5.2

rating/16 share Sept. 16, according to Nielsen's monitoring of metered

markets.

Still, Dr. Phil's numbers are far above any other rookie talker, with

NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show down 8 percent to a 1.2 in its

fourth week, Warner Bros.' The Caroline Rhea Show holding steady at a

1.1, Tribune Broadcasting's Beyond with James Van Praagh down 10 percent to a 0.9

and Twentieth Television's The Rob Nelson Show flat at a 0.9.

Among the two new reality strips, Warner Bros.' Celebrity Justice,

cleared mostly in late nights, is holding its own with a 63 percent ratings

advantage over Paramount's Life Moments. Last week, Celebrity

Justice was up 8 percent to a 1.3 while Life Moments was down 11

percent to a 0.8.

The two new game shows both are holding steady. Buena Vista Television's

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was flat with a 2.3, while Sony Pictures

Television's Pyramid was up 6 percent to a 1.8.

Among the new off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.' Will & Grace is the

clear leader, up 3 percent to a 4.0 in its second week. The nearest

competitor, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach's That 70s Show, was down 11 percent to a 3.1 in

its third week. Twentieth's Dharma & Greg was down 8 percent in

its second week to a 2.3, while Twentieth's The Hughleys was flat at 1.3

in its third week.

Two new weekly hours debuted last week. Tribune's Adventure Inc.

opened with a 1.5 on 214 stations covering 95 percent of the country. And

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc./NBC Enterprises' off-net drama, Providence, premiered in syndication

with a 1.5 on 242 stations covering 88 percent of the country.

Among the other weekly hours, MGM/NBC Media Sales' She Spies was flat

with a 1.9 in its second week, as was Western International's Starhunter

with a 0.6 in its third week. The top syndicated weekly hour last week was

Paramount's ET Weekend, which scored a 3 percent bump to a 3.0.

Finally, in weekly half-hours, Sony's The Larry Sanders Show was down

19 percent to a 1.3 in its fourth week, while NBC Enterprises' The Chris

Matthews Show was up 25 percent to a 1.0 in its third week.