Dr. Phil still strong in syndies

King World Productions'/Paramount Television's Dr. Phil remains the big ratings winner out of rookie syndicated shows, according to Nielsen Media Research's national ratings

for the week ending Sept. 22.

Dr. Phil's first full week won a 4.4 national rating, second only to King

World's Oprah, which led with a 6.0. Dr. Phil is cleared on 295

stations covering 97 percent of the United States.

No. 2 of the rookie talk shows was Warner Bros.' The Caroline Rhea

Show, which gained 10 percent to record a 1.1 rating. "This is a more

impressive rating than it sounds like because Caroline is stuck in

late-night slots in most of the country's largest markets," one analyst said.

NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show also had a 1.1 rating, holding

steady after two weeks. Theoretically, Walsh should be having an easier

time than Caroline because the show is cleared on NBC owned-and-operated stations in top

markets in daytime slots.

The other two talkers, Tribune Broadcasting's Beyond with James Van Praagh and

Twentieth Television's The Rob Nelson Show, both showed 0.9 ratings, which were the

same numbers the two shows received in Nielsen's weighted metered markets.

Beyond is cleared on 178 stations covering 95 percent of the country and

Rob Nelson is cleared on 181 stations covering 94 percent of the country.

The two rookie game shows -- Buena Vista's Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire and Sony Pictures Television's Pyramid -- remained steady.

Millionaire scored a 2.4 rating, and it is cleared on 204 stations covering

90 percent of the country. It had the highest premiere for a game show since

King World's Hollywood Squares opened at a 3.7 rating in September 1998.

Pyramid scored a 1.7 rating on 238 stations covering 90 percent of the

country.

Out of two rookie reality strips, Warner Bros.' Celebrity Justice was

the champ, up 8 percent to a 1.3 in its third week. Paramount's Life

Moments was up 13 percent to a 0.9 rating in its second week.

Two off-net sitcoms debuted Sept. 16, both from Twentieth, That 70s

Show and The Hughleys. That 70s Show premiered with a 3.3 on

189 stations covering 94 percent of the country, and it placed fourth out of all

off-net sitcoms. Friends led the pack with a 6.8, Everybody Loves

Raymond took second with a 6.2 and Seinfeld third with a 5.8. The

Hughleys was not as strong, opening with a 1.3 rating on 158 stations

covering 88 percent of the country.

Finally, three weekly rookies debuted in September. Sony's The Larry

Sanders Show jumped 31 percent in its second week, increasing its coverage

to 94 percent from 92 percent. Western International Syndication's

Starhunter, a one-hour action strip, increased its rating 125 percent to

a 0.9 with coverage jumping to 80 percent from 75 percent. And NBC Enterprises'

The Chris Matthews Show debuted with a 1.0 rating on 276 stations

covering 90 percent of the country.