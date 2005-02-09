Dr. Phil Plans Reality Push

Dr. Phil is looking to get into the reality-show business through a venture with Bunim-Murray, the independent studio behind The Real World and The Simple Life.

Phillip McGraw, the Texas psychologist whose syndicated talk show has made him wealthy, is following in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey, who created the Dr. Phil show as a spinoff from The Oprah Winfrey Show. The two now reign as the top two syndicated talkers.



McGraw is working on many potential shows, including several that would be produced through a joint venture with Bunim-Murray.

Candidates include reality shows as well as scripted programs, McGraw said in a Wednesday morning interview. "We have a lot of things going on," McGraw said.

He declined to provide more details about his plans for expanding in television, saying he's not ready to make any announcements.

The shows would be his first productions beyond his daily talk show and a few Dr. Phil specials.

His second prime time network special, Dr. Phil Romance Rescue, airs Feb. 15. It's produced by Paramount Domestic Television, which also produces Dr. Phil.