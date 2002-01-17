Dr. Phil gets a producer
Carla Pennington has been named executive producer of Paramount Domestic TV's
upcoming talk show with Dr. Phil McGraw.
Pennington is a 12-year veteran at Paramount, having produced
Entertainment Tonight and Entertainment Tonight Weekend.
Prior to joining ET's staff, Pennington was a writer/producer on
Hard Copy and PM Magazine.
