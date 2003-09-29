Dr. Phil Gains Ratings
King World Productions was crowing last week about gains for its Dr. Phil talker.
According to the distributor, the show averaged a 5.7 household rating in
weighted metered-market averages for the first eight days of the new season,
versus a 4.7 for the same period a year ago -- that’s up 21%.
King World was attributing some of those gains to losses -- weight losses, that
is. Half of the shows featured an "Ultimate Weight Loss Challenge" segment based
on the good doctor’s new weight-loss book.
In the ongoing challenge, a group of people are being monitored as they try
out the doctor’s advice.
