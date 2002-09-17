Dr. Phil begins big

In the biggest debut for a talk strip since Rosie O'Donnell, the first

episode of Paramount Television's Dr. Phil scored huge numbers, with a 5.2 rating/14

share in 53 metered markets, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Rosie O'Donnell's talker premiered June 10,

1996, with a 4.4/16, a higher share than Dr. Phil but a lower

rating. And Rosie's June premiere likely means Dr. Phil's actual numbers

were higher, one analyst pointed out, because more people are watching television

in September than they are in June.

Dr. Phil was No. 1 in 35 of the top metered markets and it was up six

share points from its lead-in and its year-ago time period average. (Syndicators

are comparing year-to-year averages with October 2001 because of pre-emptions

related to the events of last September.)

Besides strong national recognition for its star, Dr. Phil benefits

from good clearances on strong stations and a guarantee of no competition from

its talk benefactor, Oprah.

"If there was ever a situation you wanted to create to guarantee a highly

rated show, this is it," one analyst said.

Dr. Phil did its best ratings in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. In the

top two markets, New York and Los Angeles, the show didn't fare as well

as it did in the rest of the country, coming in fourth in its time period in New

York with a 3.2/8 and second in its time period in L.A. with a 3.5/9.

In a big week for syndicated premieres, four other shows also came online

this week: The Rob Nelson Show, Beyond with James Van Praagh,

Who Wants to be a Millionaire and Pyramid.

The picture wasn't so sunny for the other two talkers on this week's agenda,

with Twentieth TV's Rob Nelson garnering a 1.2/4 in 50 metered markets

and Tribune Broadcasting's James Van Praagh showing a 0.8/3.

Both Nelson and Van Praagh were down one share point from their

lead-ins and from comparable time slots one year ago. Nelson launchedin 50 metered markets, while Van Praagh debuted in 47. Both are cleared mostly in daytime.

As for the game shows, Buena Vista's Who Wants to be a Millionaire

was the standout, with debut numbers of 3.1/7 in 44 metered markets, down one

share point from its lead-in and even with its year-ago time period average.

Sony Pictures Entertainment's Pyramid averaged a 2.1/5 in 51 metered markets, although it got

a boost in its first day after Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV-TV aired Pyramid

at 8 p.m. and garnered a 7.8/12, winning its time period. Pyramid

will regularly air in Detroit at 11 a.m., where it scored a

3.1/10 Monday.