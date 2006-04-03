Dr. McDreamy Brings ABC Healthy Ratings

ABC was the ratings victor on Sunday night, coming in at a 6.6 rating/17 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate ratings (live plus same day). The network ruled every time slot from 7PM on, with a double shot of Emergency Makeovers: Home Edition, then an episode of Desperate Housewives and a Dr. McDreamy fix with Grey’s Anatomy, the highest-rated show on any network with a 9.9/23 in the demo.

Second for the night was Fox with a 2.7/7 for its lineup of comedies. The Simpsons was its best performer with a 4.0/11 from 8-8:30.

Third for the night was CBS with a 2.5/7. An original episode of Cold Case from 8-9 was its highest-rated show with a 2.7/7. A repeat of Case from 9-10 was its second-best performer with a 2.6/6.

NBC came in fourth with a 1.9/5. Its highest-rated show was a repeat of Crossing Jordan, which got a 2.2/5 from 10-11. An original episode of The West Wing from 8-9 (1.9/5) came in behind both that and a repeat of Law & Order from 9-10 (2.0/5).

Last for the night was The WB with an 0.8/2 for reruns of Reba an Charmed.