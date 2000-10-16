Dr. Lauras ATONEMENT

Just after Yom Kippur last week, Dr. Laura Schlessinger ran a full-page "heartfelt message''in a Hollywood trade paper, trying once again to fix her problem with gays.

"In talking about gays and lesbians, some of my words were poorly chosen," she wrote. "Many people perceived them as hate speech. This fact has been personally and professionally devastating to me as well as to many others."

But, for the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, the ad didn't cut it: "Laura Schlessinger once again blames others for the impact of her rhetoric," said GLAAD.