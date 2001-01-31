Dr. Laura exiled to Mars zone

Dr. Laura is switching places with Men Are From Mars... in two southern markets.

Supporting its major revamp kicking off today (Thursday), WOWK Charlotte and WKRG Mobile have upgraded Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus to 9 a.m., up from 2 a.m. and 12:35 a.m. respectively. In both cases, the move bumps Dr. Laura into Mars, Venus old late night slots. Upcoming guests for Cybill Shepherd-less Mars, Venus' - now starring five different hosts including MTV's Dr. Drew Pinsky - include actors Dean Cain (host of Ripley's Believe it or Not) and D.L. Hughley (UPN's The Hughleys).

- Bill McConnell