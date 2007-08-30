Dr. Keith Heads to Fox News

If you've noticed Dr. Keith Ablow popping up on various Fox News shows (Fox & Friends, Your World With Neil Cavuto), that's because he's been added to the top-rated cable news network's stable of contributors.

Ablow was one of asmattering of self-help TV hosts who landed talk shows in the wake of Oprah pal Dr. Phil’s success on daytime TV. But Ablow’s syndicated show, The Dr. Keith Ablow Show, was canceled earlier this year after one season.

An author of self-help tomes, Ablow has also written several crime novels and waded into the criminal profiling arena with Inside the Mind of Scott Peterson.

He'll comment on mental health issues for FNC.