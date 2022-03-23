‘Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet’ on Animal Planet March 26

(Image credit: Discovery)

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet is back on Animal Planet Saturday, March 26. Dr. Jeff Young is the star. This is season seven.

“On a growing mission to make vet care affordable for everyone, the Planned Pethood International staff tackles unusual cases–and extraordinary new projects–to help more pets and owners than ever before,” said Animal Planet. “From baffling ailments to bizarre mishaps, every beloved pet gets the care it needs, at a fraction of the cost quoted elsewhere. Dr. Jeff and his team take on complicated procedures and work tirelessly to treat the pets and wild animals who need their help most.”

The season premiere sees Dr. Jeff, his wife Dr. Petra and vet tech Hector head to Leadville, an old mining town in Colorado, to transform an abandoned restaurant into a new clinic.

Back in Denver, Dr. Baier treats a sneezing parrot, Dr. Jeff fights to save a Yorkie’s leg from amputation and Dr. Jeff’s daughter, Melody, discovers a mass on her rescued dog Freya.

The season also involves an injured raccoon, a gecko, other dogs and a goose.

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet has not been on the air since September 2020 due to COVID. ■