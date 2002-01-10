The Dr. is in 91% of U.S.
King World Productions has cleared its new talk show with Dr. Phil McGraw in
more than 91 percent of the country.
Dr. Phil is cleared on 145 stations in all for its debut in first-run
syndication this fall.
The one-hour daily series is cleared in all of the top 30 markets and 93 of
the top 100 markets, King World executives said.
