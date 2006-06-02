Dozier Taken Off Respirator

CBS said Friday morning that injured correspondent Kimberly Dozier has been taken off a respirator and is "resting comfrotably," though she remains in critical but stable condition.

She is expected to undergo "additional procedures" Friday, which CBS says are "routine in treating this kind of injury."



Dozier was critically injured in a roadside attack Monday in Iraq that killed two CBS News crew members.

CBS News veterans Paul Douglas, a cameraman, and James Brolan, a soundman, were both killed when a car bomb exploded near where they were working with Dozier. They were traveling with a U.S. Army convoy and working on a story about how Memorial Day was just another day in the war, which proved tragically accurate.