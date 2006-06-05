Dozier Still In Germany

CBS News correspondent Kimberly Dozier, who was badly injured in a roadside attack in Iraq one week ago, is expected to return to the U.S. within the next several days, the network said Monday.



The Network had said Saturday she could be returning as early as Sunday.



Dozier suffered injuries to her head and legs in the blast, which killed two CBS News colleagues, soundman James Brolan and cameraman Paul Douglas. After receiving initial treatment in Iraq, Dozier was transported to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. CBS News says Dozier remains in critical but stable condition.