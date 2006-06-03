Dozier Could Return To U.S. By Sunday

Critically injured CBS correspondent Kimberly Dozier could be returning to the U.S. as early as Sunday, according to the network.

Dozier, who was hurt in an attack in Baghdad that killed two CBS colleagues, underwent surgery Friday at a U.S. hospital in German (Landstuhl Regional Medical Center) and was then able to eat a small amount of solid foods.

She suffered injuries to her head and lower body in the attack.

CBS News veterans Paul Douglas, a cameraman, and James Brolan, a soundman, were both killed when a car bomb exploded near where they were working with Dozier. They were traveling with a U.S. Army convoy and working on a story about how Memorial Day was just another day in the war, which proved tragically accurate.