A Dozen Stations Grab News Synergy App

Select stations owned by Fisher Communications, Jackson Broadcasting, Quincy

Newspapers and Schurz, among others, have signed up to deploy the News Synergy

mobile app. The app "distributes locally branded content to mobile devices,"

according to a statement put out by News Synergy. Content includes news,

weather, sports, entertainment and classifieds.

News Synergy is offered by Weather Central, AdPay and

Inergize Digital.

"It simply goes to show that more media companies are

realizing the extraordinary benefits of implementing a locally branded and

locally controlled mobile app from providers who understand that continued

product innovation is a key to fulfilling their digital strategies," said Jason

Gould, Inergize senior v.p. and general manager.

Other stations launching the app include those owned by

Catamount Broadcasting, Louisiana Media Company, Morris Multimedia, Ramar

Communications, Red River Broadcasting and Saga. Fisher will deploy News

Synergy for KATU Portland, KBAK Bakersfield, KOMO Seattle, KVAL Eugene and

radio station KPLZ.

The additions bring the number of News Synergy mobile apps

to 144.

"As mobile devices claim an increasing amount of viewers'

attention, it is vital that broadcasters stay relevant by offering their

audience compelling mobile experiences," said Terry Casey, Weather Central's

vice president for interactive. "Forward-thinking broadcasters realize this and

that is why many are turning to the advanced News Synergy mobile platform to

gain complete control over their mobile brand while delivering an information-

and service-rich mobile service to their consumers."