Doyle Named Exec VP at VH1 and Logo

Amy Doyle was named executive VP for Viacom’s VH1 and Logo and will serve as deputy general manager for the networks.

Doyle had been executive VP of music and talent for MTV and VH1. She reports to Chris McCarthy, general manager at VH1 and Logo.

In her new post, Doyle will oversee live programming, tent-pole events, specials, network talent development and celebrity relations. She will also be point person for the VH1 Save the Music Foundation.

"Amy is a multi-talented executive with a proven ability to build brands and talent and create pop culture moments that drive audiences across every platform" said McCarthy. "She's a forward-thinking leader for this new era in media, and I couldn't ask for a better partner while we continue to build VH1 and Logo as the premier pop culture brands."